Past, present Chiefs support Justin Reid's inaugural charity golf tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Past and present Chiefs players gathered at Oakwood Country Club Monday — not for their golf skills but to support Justin Reid, their friend and teammate.

"When he calls, I have to make sure I answer the phone," said Dave Merritt, Chiefs defensive backs coach.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Bills receiver and former Chiefs teammate, said, "We support each other's events."

"He's been to mine, so of course I've gotta come to his," he said.

Even Kansas City Current midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta chimed in.

"Justin Reid and I both went to Stanford together, so I had to support him," LaBonta said.

Monday marked Reid's inaugural golf tournament benefiting the JReid InDeed Foundation.

JReid InDeed focuses on supporting disadvantaged youth and communities through interactive programs, community engagement and technology access. The foundation focuses on children in the underserved communities of Houston, Baton Rouge and Kansas City.

"I love blending my passions," Reid said. "I love having a lot of hobbies, and two things that I love is playing golf and also raising money to help out kids in the KC area."

Reid reached out for support from an array of figures, including teammate Trent McDuffie.

"Supporting the kids and to be out here, I mean that's everything I'm about," McDuffie said. "I ain't much of a golfer, so we'll see how we do out here on the course, but [I'm] excited to just be out here and spend some time with people."

Unlike McDuffie, Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub said he feels comfortable on the course.

"I'm a big-time golfer; I'm a member at Wolf Creek [and] just love it," Toub said. "Any chance to get to play golf, I'm all in with that."

From beginners to amateurs, the group took on 18 holes to drive in some green for a good cause.

"Yeah, I'm about a 14 handicap," Reid said. "This is a tough course, though, so I usually end up somewhere around low 90s, high 80s."

