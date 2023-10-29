Watch Now
Patrick Mahomes reported to play Sunday in Denver despite illness

Posted at 10:40 AM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 12:23:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs added Patrick Mahomes to the team's injury report Sunday morning, citing illness.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that Mahomes is battling the flu and plans to play in Denver. Rapoport's sources say Mahomes is feeling better today than he did Saturday.

On Friday, Kansas City shared in its injury report that it would have a mostly healthy team, outside of linebacker Nick Bolton, who is expected to miss several games while recovering from a dislocated wrist.

The Chiefs are set to play the Broncos at 3:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

