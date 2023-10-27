Minus injured LB Bolton, Chiefs ready to go Sunday vs Denver Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be at nearly full strength Sunday as they take on the Denver Broncos in Denver.

Late in last Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton suffered a dislocated wrist. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss several games while recovering.

But outside of Bolton, the team appears to be relatively healthy entering their rematch from two weeks ago against the Broncos - a game in which the Chiefs won 19-8.

After not practicing Thursday, Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon and place kicker Harrison Butker were full participants in the team’s Friday practice.

Safety Mike Edwards and wide receiver Justin Watson were included on the team’s injury report throughout the week, though both were full participants in all three of the team’s practices.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday he anticipates Watson getting playing time Sunday.

The Chiefs and Broncos are set for kickoff at 3:25 p.m. Sunday from Empower Field at Mile High.

