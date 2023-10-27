NFL places Chiefs WR Justyn Ross on Commissioner's exempt list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross is ineligible to practice or attend games after he was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List Friday.

The league made the announcement days after Ross was charged in Johnson County, Kansas, District Court with misdemeanor domestic violence and criminal damage of property of less than $1,000.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Friday's news as part of his normal news conference with reporters.

"We’ll just let it play out the way it goes, that’s what that list is for until all of the information is gathered," Reid said about Ross.

Ross was initially booked into the jail late Monday afternoon after being arrested in Shawnee. After making a video appearance before a judge Tuesday afternoon, Ross posted a personal recognizance bond and left jail later Tuesday.

Reid initially spoke to reporters about the situation on Wednesday before the team’s practice. At the time, Reid said he expected Ross to practice.

“We’re taking in all the information and have been,” Reid said Wednesday. “We’ll continue to do that. He’s back here; he’ll work today, and we’ll just take it from there.”

Ross has three catches for 34 yards this season, his second with the team.

“All the situations are different,” Reid said. “Obviously, the law enforcement part of it, you listen to the real details of what went on and then we keep open communication — Brett, myself and then our people that deal with the law enforcement. Then, we make the final decision from there.”

