Chiefs WR Justyn Ross will practice Wednesday after arrest earlier in week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two days after his arrest in Johnson County, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was expected to practice with the team Wednesday, according to coach Andy Reid.

Ross was arrested Monday after an incident in Shawnee and was charged Tuesday with domestic violence with no priors and criminal damage of less than $1,000, both misdemeanors.

The complaint accused Ross of “physical contact with a person in a rude, insulting, or angry manner” after an incident involving his girlfriend.

“We’re taking in all the information and have been,” Reid said. “We’ll continue to do that. He’s back here; he’ll work today, and we’ll just take it from there.”

Reid later confirmed explicitly that Ross, who has three catches for 34 yards this season, would practice with the team and indicated there’s no formal policy for such situations with respect to practice.

“All the situations are different,” Reid said. “Obviously, the law enforcement part of it, you listen to the real details of what went on and then we keep open communication — Brett, myself and then our people that deal with the law enforcement. Then, we make the final decision from there.”

Ross was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County District Court and released after posting a $2,500 bail.

He will be subject to court monitoring and is prohibited from drinking alcohol, using drugs, possessing a firearm or having contact with his ex-girlfriend, who was allowed to retrieve her personal things from Ross’ house after court on Tuesday.

The court issued a formal No Contact Order with respect to his ex-girlfriend Friday, according to online court records.

Ross is due back in court for a diversion hearing Dec. 4.

INJURY UPDATE

Reid confirmed linebacker Nick Bolton, who suffered a dislocated wrist Sunday in a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, had surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Asked if Bolton would land on injured reserve, Reid said General Manager Brett “Veach is going through all that now, so I’ll get you that information when he finalizes it. The one positive was that he didn’t have to have any metal put in there. That was a positive going forward, so we’ve just got to check to see how things go here.”

Bolton is expected to return to Kansas City on Thursday and was the only player not expected to practice. He reportedly will be out for six to eight weeks.

“Nick, we’re going to miss you, I love you, get well soon, my guy,” defensive end Chris Jones said. “That’s my guy.”

Reid said wide receiver Justin Watson, who suffered an elbow injury in the Week 6 matchup with Denver on Oct. 12, will return to practice. He had been expected to miss “a few weeks.”

—