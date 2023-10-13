Watch Now
Chiefs WR Justin Watson dislocated elbow against Denver, out for 'a few weeks,' report says

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson stands on the field before the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 14:07:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson, who has emerged as an important piece of team's offense, will miss "a few weeks" after dislocating his elbow Thursday against the Denver Broncos, according to a report.

Citing sources, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, said Watson's X-rays were negative Friday morning and he was sent to receive an MRI.

Rapoport said Watson could miss more time in addition to the projected few weeks depending on the results of the MRI.

Watson left the game during the fourth quarter of the team's victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

He dived while attempting to catch a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and landed awkwardly on his arm.


