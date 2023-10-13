Chiefs WR Justin Watson dislocated elbow against Denver, out for 'a few weeks,' report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson, who has emerged as an important piece of team's offense, will miss "a few weeks" after dislocating his elbow Thursday against the Denver Broncos, according to a report.

Citing sources, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, said Watson's X-rays were negative Friday morning and he was sent to receive an MRI.

#Chiefs WR Justin Watson, who leads his team with 21.9 yards per catch, suffered a dislocated elbow last night, sources say. X-Rays were negative and he's getting an MRI now. He's out a few weeks at least, and it could be longer based on the results of the scans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2023

Rapoport said Watson could miss more time in addition to the projected few weeks depending on the results of the MRI.

Watson left the game during the fourth quarter of the team's victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

He dived while attempting to catch a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and landed awkwardly on his arm.

