Chiefs lose key wide receiver to injury Thursday vs. Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ top wide receiver this season, Justin Watson, left the game early in the fourth quarter with an elbow injury.

Watson landed hard after attempting a diving grab on a go route up the Chiefs’ sideline.

He stayed down after failing to catch the pass.

As he walked off the field, Watson appeared to gingerly grab his left wrist or forearm, which he used to brace himself as he went to the ground.

Watson didn’t have a catch Thursday against Denver at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but he entered the game with 10 catches for 219 yards.

Only All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce — who entered the Broncos game with 27 catches for 222 yards, both team-highs — had more receiving yards this season than Watson.

Chiefs radio reported that Watson, who is also a key contributor on special teams and helped pin the Broncos inside the 5-yard line on punt coverage earlier in the game, was having his left arm/elbow X-rayed.

After Denver scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to pull within 16-8, Kansas City confirmed that Watson had been ruled out with an elbow injury.

