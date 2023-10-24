Chiefs WR Justyn Ross charged with domestic violence, criminal damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Justyn Ross was charged Tuesday with domestic violence with no priors and criminal damage to property of less than $1,000 in Johnson County District Court.

Ross, 23, a wide receiver in his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. Monday at a residence in Shawnee.

He was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Ross originally was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property greater than $25,000, a felony, but the domestic violence and criminal damage charges Tuesday are both misdemeanors, according to online court records.

Ross is accused of “physical contact with a person in a rude, insulting, or angry manner” and notes that he’s in a relationship with the alleged victim.

He is due in court at 2:30 p.m. for arraignment.

A spokesperson for the Chiefs said the team is aware but declined further comment for now.

Ross joined the Chiefs before the 2022 season as an undrafted free agent from Clemson.

He emerged as a star for the Tigers during his freshman season, including a star turn in the CFP National Championship Game, but neck and foot injuries derailed his college career.

Ross spent last season on injured reserve with a foot injury as a rookie, but he made the Chiefs’ roster with a strong showing at training camp.

Ross — who is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 210 pounds — has appeared in all seven games this season, catching three passes for 34 yards. He’s also featured on special teams.

