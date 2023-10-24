Chiefs WR Justyn Ross appears in court, pleads not guilty to domestic violence, criminal damage charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross appeared in Johnson County court Tuesday afternoon where he pleaded not guilty to two charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Ross, 24, was charged Tuesday morning with domestic violence and criminal damage charges, which are both misdemeanors.

The wide receiver was arrested Monday just before 3 p.m. at a residence in Shawnee.

During his court appearance, a judge set a $2,500 personal recognizance bond for Ross.

Ross later bonded out of the Johnson County Adult Detention Center after his appearance.

The judge also granted Ross' ex-girlfriend's request to have no contact with Ross and gave her two hours after the hearing to gather her things from his home.

Ross' attorney requested a family member be at his home while his ex-girlfriend gathers her belongings. He's not allowed to go back to the residence until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Ross is due back in court on Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

