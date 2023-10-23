Chiefs’ Nick Bolton reportedly will miss 2 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Bolton reportedly will be sidelined for a few months after suffering a wrist injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bolton, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star middle linebacker, suffered a dislocated left wrist while tackling wide receiver Keenan Allen on the first play of the Chargers’ penultimate drive.

He will need surgery to repair the injury and “is expected to miss roughly two months,” according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Coach Andy Reid said during his noon press conference that there was no update on Bolton's status "yet," but there's a good chance he will be moved to injured reserve by the end of the day.

The Chiefs’ defense has been among the most pleasant surprises in the NFL this season, ranking third in the league allowing only 15 points per game.

Despite missing three games with a sprained ankle already this season, Bolton, a former second-round pick from Mizzou, was tied for fifth with 28 tackles. He also had an interception.

Drue Tranquill, who signed with Kansas City in the offseason after four seasons with the Chargers, stepped into Bolton’s starting role in wins against Chicago, the New York Jets and Minnesota.He also calls the plays and sets the defense without Bolton on the field.

Tranquill is tied with cornerback L’Jarius Sneed for the team lead with 36 tackles. He also has 2 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in an impressive start to his Chiefs career.

Late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Bolton walked to the sideline in obvious pain but under his own power after the play, but he collapsed to his knees on the edge of the sideline before Kansas City’s trainers rushed to his aid.

He went straight to the locker room for X-rays during the game.

Meanwhile, Tranquill stepped in and helped cap the Chiefs’ win against his former team with a sack.

