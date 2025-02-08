KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before Patrick Mahomes became a Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP, he was making waves in the Big 12, lighting up defenses and putting up staggering numbers at Texas Tech.

What was it like facing Mahomes? To get the answer, we turned to one of the best college football coaches in history, Bill Snyder.

“At that time, he was unknown, but he made himself known very quickly,” said Snyder, who was the head coach at Kansas State University during Mahomes' college days.

Patrick Mahomes’ College Days: A Look Back with HOF Coach Bill Snyder

It’s hard to remember a time when Patrick Mahomes wasn’t one of the biggest names in football, but he wasted no time making a name for himself.

“He played well against us, if I recall correctly, I think we won the ball game,” Snyder remembered.

Snyder, who amassed 215 career wins at K-State — the most in school history — recalled facing Mahomes. Once in Lubbock, Texas and twice in Manhattan, Kansas.

Mahomes’ 2016 performance in Manhattan remains memorable for both players and coaches. The Texas Tech quarterback nearly led a second-half comeback, throwing two touchdowns and racking up 504 yards. However, K-State held on to win 44-38.

“I came in off an injury, and we ended up losing that game. I tried to do a Hail Mary at the end of the game, got hit, and I think I threw a pick to DJ Reed, who’s now in the NFL. It’s always cool when you play the greats and you get to see their impact,” Mahomes said.

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes speaks to reporters on Feb. 5, 2025

Snyder’s Wildcats also prepped for Mahomes in 2014 and 2015, with mixed results. In 2014, K-State defeated Texas Tech 45-13 in Manhattan. In 2015, Mahomes threw three touchdowns and passed for 384 yards in a 59-44 win for Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Reflecting on those battles, Mahomes said, “Playing against him and getting those letters after the game, I’ve kept those letters. Just a true great person, an iconic coach and leader, who made his imprint in football forever, especially at K-State.”

Snyder, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football coaches of all time, faced Mahomes, who would go on to become one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

KSHB Former Kansas State University head football coach Bill Snyder (right).

“Had I been asked then, I certainly would have said that he’d probably be successful in the NFL,” Snyder said. “And obviously, he certainly has. He’s led the Chiefs, and again, it’s not just one aspect of what he does; it’s so much.”

Mahomes also recalled receiving handwritten letters from Snyder following games, a tradition Snyder was known for. The letters, which he still keeps, were a mark of respect for players who impressed the K-State coach.

“I got letters from Coach Snyder after my sophomore and junior seasons, and I still have those letters to this day,” Mahomes said.

—