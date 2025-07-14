Patrick Mahomes is voted the NFL's top quarterback by AP writers

Patrick Mahomes still stands on top among NFL quarterbacks.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP was voted the NFL’s No. 1 quarterback by The Associated Press in a preseason survey.

This time, he had more competition for the top spot after being a unanimous choice in 2023 and 2024.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at quarterback, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Mahomes, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl titles in the 2022-23 seasons, finished with five first-place votes in the latest poll. Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen got two, finishing second. Joe Burrow received the other first-place vote and came in third.

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson finished fourth and Jalen Hurts, who outplayed Mahomes in Philadelphia’s dominant Super Bowl victory over Mahomes and the Chiefs, was fifth. Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud also received votes.

1. PATRICK MAHOMES, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes had a career-low 3,928 yards passing and tied for his fewest touchdown passes with 26, but still led the Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl appearance and fifth in his seven years as the starting QB.

Mahomes, who turns 30 in September, has a chance to become only the fourth quarterback to win four Super Bowls.

He received two second-place votes and one fourth.

2. JOSH ALLEN, Buffalo Bills

Allen led Buffalo to a fifth straight AFC East title and edged Jackson for the MVP award last season. But Allen and the Bills again were knocked out of the playoffs by Mahomes and the Chiefs, losing in the AFC title game.

Allen threw for 3,731 yards, 28 TDs and had six picks for a 101.4 passer rating. He ran for 531 yards and 12 scores, becoming the first player in NFL history to have five consecutive seasons with at least 40 total touchdowns.

He got three second-place votes, one third and two fourths.

3. JOE BURROW, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow set career highs last season in nearly every passing category, including yards (4,918), TD passes (43) and QB rating (108.5). He earned his second AP Comeback Player of the Year award but the Bengals couldn’t overcome another slow start and missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

Burrow, who started 17 games last season for the first time in his career, received a second-place vote, two thirds and three fourths.

4. LAMAR JACKSON, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson is coming off his third All-Pro season and the best all-around year of his career. He threw for 4,172 yards, 41 TDs and only four interceptions, and led the NFL with a 119.6 passer rating. He also ran for 915 yards and four scores.

But Jackson and the Ravens fell short in the playoffs again, losing to the Bills in the divisional round.

Jackson got one second-place vote, four thirds, two fourths and one fifth.

5. JALEN HURTS, Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl MVP appeared on just four of eight ballots despite leading the Eagles to their second NFC championship victory in three years.

Hurts, who got one second-place vote, one third and two fifths, had 2,903 yards passing, 18 TDs and only five picks last season. He ran for 630 yards and 14 scores.

Hurts' seven total touchdowns are the most ever by a quarterback in his first two Super Bowls.

