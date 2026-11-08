Patrick Mahomes returns after appearing to injure arm, Butker’s woes continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury to his throwing arm late in the first half Sunday against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes cocked his right arm back to launch a deep throw, but edge rusher David Bailey beat Jaylon Moore around the right edge and hit Mahomes’ arm as he tried to bring it forward.

The result of the play was a fumble, which Will McDonald recovered at the Kansas City 30-yard line with 93 seconds remaining and New York down 14-12.

As he lay on the ground, Mahomes pulled his right arm to his chest, and he was slow to get up.

Several teammates escorted Mahomes, whose right arm was hanging limp at his side, toward the Chiefs’ bench.

Once there, Mahomes gingerly played catch and spoke briefly with Kansas City’s medical staff.

It was Bailey's second sack of the game. The No. 2 overall pick in last April’s draft now has 7 1/2 in his rookie season.

After a Chris Jones sack and Jason Sanders missed field goal — the first by an opposing kicker since Nov. 2, 2025, a span of 41 consecutive made field goals, including his four earlier in the half — Mahomes returned to the field without missing a snap.

He completed a 12-yard pass to Travis Kelce, then had a 7-yard scramble before Harrison Butker ended the half with two straight missed field goals.

Butker hung a 56-yard try wide right by inches outside the upright, but he got a reprieve when New York was flagged for offsides.

Given a second chance, Butker failed to adjust and left the subsequent 51-yard attempt wide to the right as well, leaving Kansas City’s lead at 14-12 at intermission.

Butker is now 2-for-8 on field-goal tries from 50-plus yards this season and 12-of-19 overall.

The Chiefs made headlines — in a mostly negative way — by signing former Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker to the practice squad late last month.

Tucker was cut by the Ravens in 2024 and suspended for 10 games last season as a free agent after being accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area. He was never charged with a crime.

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