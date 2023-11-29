Patrick Mahomes wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped his team rebound last Sunday to a victory over AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders.

In doing so, Mahomes picked up the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.

He’s the first Chief to win a player of the week award across offense, defense and special teams in 2023.

Mahomes threw for nearly 300 yards in Sunday’s 31-17 win over the Raiders, including two touchdowns en route to a 122.8 passer rating.

It’s the 10th time Mahomes has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He’s won the award twice in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, and once in 2019.

He trails only Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Russell Wilson among active quarterbacks earning player of the week honors.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to travel to Lambeau Field this Sunday, Dec. 3, to take on the Green Bay Packers.

You can catch the game on KSHB 41, with the pregame show starting at 5 p.m. followed by NBC’s Football Night in America at 6 p.m. Kickoff is slated for 7:20 p.m.

