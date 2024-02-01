Photo ops, live music, watch party | Red Kingdom block party planned at KC Power & Light District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second year in a row, a Red Kingdom block party on Super Bowl Sunday will happen at the Kansas City Power & Light District.

The daylong celebration will feature live music, giveaways, two stages with LED screens, photo opportunities and more.

Loud Luxury, an internationally known music duo, will perform at 2 p.m. Doors will open at KC Live! at 11 a.m.

“After welcoming more than 10,000 people to the District at last year’s Red Kingdom Block Party, we are expecting record-breaking numbers once again,” said John Moncke, president of the Power & Light District. “The KC Live! Block continues to receive national and international attention for its watch parties including the divisional championship and World Cup and we can’t wait to do it again this year.”

The event is open to guests who are 18 and older.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets can do so by clicking this link.

Officials with the district are encouraging people to purchase tickets now as they anticipate it will sell out.

Grand Boulevard and 14th Street will be closed to the public.

The main entrance for the event will be at the Fresh Karma entrance on Walnut Street.

—

