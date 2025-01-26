PHOTOS | Chiefs celebrate AFC Championship victory over Buffalo Bills

Share Facebook

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hug after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates his touchdown in the end zone against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis/AP

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, right, scores past Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas as Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) cheers during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis/AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis/AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a topuchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis/AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson is congratulated by teammate Xavier Worthy (1) after scoring on a 2-point conversion during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift celebrate the team's 32-29 win in the AFC Championship on Jan. 26, 2025. Tod Palmer/KSHB

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce celebrate victory against the Buffalo Bills after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Reed Hoffmann/AP

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stands with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Cheerleaders celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills following the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis/AP

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce stand on the field after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis/AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes speak to a fan after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis/AP

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Reed Hoffmann/AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce celebrate victory against the Buffalo Bills after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis/AP

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Reed Hoffmann/AP

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) pursues Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Reed Hoffmann/AP

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) watches his 35-yard field goal as Buffalo Bills' Cam Lewis (39) defends during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts to play against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis/AP

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

