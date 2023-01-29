PHOTOS: Key moments in Chiefs 23-20 AFC Championship victory

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson/AP

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker, center, hits the winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Reed Hoffmann/AP

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker, right, watches his game-winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson/AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates his touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass in front of Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson/AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson/AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kisses the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson/AP

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with teammates after his game winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next