Pilot flies heart-shaped flight pattern over downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Love is in the air.

As the world awaits for the cultural moment on tap with Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl LVIII, a pilot took to the skies Wednesday night to mark the moment.

According to flight tracking service Flight Aware, the pilot took off just before 7 a.m. from Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport heading west before starting to outline a heart pattern that stretched from Missouri Highway 291 on the east, Missouri Highway 152 on the north and Interstate 435 on the west and south.

Airport officials at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, posted the flight plan Wednesday night on social media.

Within the heart, the pilot, operating a Thorp S-18, flew a pattern that outlined the number 87 for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The pilot returned to Lee’s Summit airport just before 8:30 p.m.

