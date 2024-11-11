Potential Chiefs home playoff tickets up for sale starting Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for a potential playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are set to go on sale Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday.

The Chiefs are fresh off their latest victory Sunday against AFC West division rival Denver Broncos 16-14 to move to 9-0 on the season.

Monday’s announcement would be for tickets for the AFC Wild Card round during the weekend of Jan. 11-13, 2025.

The Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC, ahead of the 8-2 Buffalo Bills, 7-2 Pittsburgh Steelers and 6-4 Houston Texans.

If the standings hold, the Chiefs would earn the No. 1 seed, securing a first-round bye before hosting a Divisional Round game the weekend of Jan. 18-19, 2025.

Tickets for a potential home Divisional and potential AFC Championship Game will go on sale at a later date.

AFC Wild Card round tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Residents of Jackson County will be able to get the first crack on pre-sale tickets from 8 to 9:30 a.m. online.

Season ticket members will have the chance to opt-in for their seats during playoff games. Season ticket holders looking for additional seats can make their selection starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

More information is available on the Chiefs’ website.

—