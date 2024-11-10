Chiefs game report: Leo Chenal's blocked FG keeps Kansas City perfect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A loss seemed certain as Will Lutz lined up for a 35-yard field goal with 1 second left Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs led 16-14, but the Denver Broncos were about to dent their perfect season until …

Was it a bird? Was it a plane? No, it was linebacker Leo Chenal, rushing off the right edge and laying out his entire 6-foot-3 frame to bat away Lutz’s kick as Chiefs Kingdom roared its approval at a 9-0 start.

RED-ZONE STRUGGLES RETURN

Kansas City’s red-zone struggles returned.

The Chiefs’ offense appeared to fix those issues in recent weeks, but they reappeared Sunday against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City drove inside the 20-yard line four times against Denver, settling for short field goals on three of those trips.

The only touchdown came on a fourth-down hookup from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce in the closing minutes of the first half.

Harrison Butker connected on a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter for Kansas City’s first points.

He added a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 20-yard field goal for the Chiefs’ first lead — 16-14 — with 5:57 remaining.

But Butker’s subsequent kickoff went out of bounds before reaching the NFL’s new landing zone, which ironically is also from the 20-yard line to the goal line.

The Broncos started at the 40-yard line after Butker’s special-teams gaffe and marched 43 yards on 13 plays before Lutz’ game-winning try was stuffed as time expired.

Kansas City has won 17 of the last 18 games against Denver.

BEST START TO A SEASON

Kansas City had been the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL for several weeks and now they’ve matched the franchise record for the best start to a season.

The Chiefs are 9-0 for the third time in the club’s history after also starting 9-0 in 2003 and 2013, which was Andy Reid’s first season after his run at Philadelphia ended.

Kansas City finished 2003 with a 13-3 record and hosted Indianapolis in the AFC Divisional Round, losing 38-31 in a game famous for being the first NFL playoff game ever without a punt.

The Chiefs lost five of their final seven games in 2013, making the postseason as a Wild Card team and blowing a 38-10 lead to Andrew Luck and the Colts.

Fortunately, Indianapolis is a longshot to make the playoffs this season.

FOURTH-DOWN CAJONES

The Chiefs trailed 14-3 with time ticking down in the second quarter.

Denver had scored back-to-back touchdowns — a 6-yard bullet from Bo Nix to Devaughn Vele and a 32-yard rainbow from Nix to Courtland Sutton — sandwiched around a 36-yard Harrison Butker field goal.

Kansas City reached the red zone again, but the offense stalled inside the 5-yard line and eventually it came down to fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

Andy Reid rolled the dice — and was handsomely rewarded with a 2-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, who faked a flat route then whipped back inside for a slant into the end zone.

TRAVIS FINDS THE END ZONE‼️

Kelce didn’t score a touchdown during the Chiefs’ first six games of the season, but he’s now scored in two of the last three games.

Late in the fourth quarter, facing fourth-and-goal at the 10-yard line, Reid opted for a 28-yard field goal, which drew Kansas City within 14-13.

JOHNSON’S PASS-RUSH BREAKTHROUGH

Nazeeh Johnson returned from a one-game absence and did so in style, notching his first career sack in the first quarter.

Johnson, who ascended to the No. 2 cornerback role after Jaylen Watson broke his ankle in a win at San Francisco, missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

He then exited his first career start two weeks ago at Las Vegas with a concussion, which sidelined him for Monday’s win against Tampa Bay as well.

Returning to the starting lineup against Denver, Johnson dragged down Nix for a 17-yard loss on the second drive for his signature moment so far in the NFL.

ANOTHER KEY OFFENSIVE INJURY

Left tackle Wanya Morris (knee) exited the game early in the second quarter and did not return.

He was replaced by rookie second-round Kingsley Suamataia, who played collegiately at BYU.

When Suamataia struggled — especially against the speed rush of Nik Bonitto, who had a sack and three quarterback hits — Morris re-entered the game early in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City’s offense already was without four wide receivers — JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), Hollywood Brown (sternoclavicular dislocation), Rashee Rice (knee) and Skyy Moore (core muscle) — along with running back Isiah Pacheco (broken leg) and tight ends Jody Fortson and Jared Wiley, who both suffered a torn ACL this season.

WAS TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE GAME?

Of course! Taylor Swift’s tour doesn’t resume until Thursday in Toronto.

Charlie Riedel/AP Taylor Swift arrives before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Eras Tour wrapped up its U.S. legs earlier this month but there are nine concerts in Canada between Nov. 14 and Dec. 8.

Swift has been dating Travis Kelce since last summer. She’s been to all of the Chiefs’ home games this season — including wins against Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans and earlier this week against Tampa Bay.

Kansas City dropped to 14-4 in games when Swift was in attendance, snapping a nine-game win streak dating back to late last season.

