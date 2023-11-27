Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Tickets for a potential Kansas City Chiefs wild-card game go on sale Wednesday

NFL Schedule Football Arrowhead Stadium
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL's annual kickoff game — pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
NFL Schedule Football Arrowhead Stadium
Posted at 10:40 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 11:41:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL playoffs will be here before you know it, and those hoping to root on the Kansas City Chiefs at a potential AFC Wild Card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staium will have to act soon.

Tickets for a possible 2023 Chiefs wild-card home game will go on sale Wednesday.

Jackson County residents will have the first chance to buy tickets from 8 to 9:30 a.m. using a credit card with a Jackson County taxpayer zip code.

Tickets go on sale to season-ticket members at 10 a.m. and finally to the general public at 11 a.m.

In addition to presale access, Chiefs season ticket members can opt-in for playoffs tickets on a "pay-as-we-play basis."

Tickets for possible divisional and conference championship games would go on sale at a later date.

The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game for a record five consecutive seasons.

All tickets will be available for purchase online.

The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend is set for Jan. 13-15, with divisional games Jan. 20-21 and the conference championship games set to take place on Jan. 28.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.


    Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Report a typo

    480X360Voice.png

    A Voice for Everyone