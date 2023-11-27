Tickets for a potential Kansas City Chiefs wild-card game go on sale Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL playoffs will be here before you know it, and those hoping to root on the Kansas City Chiefs at a potential AFC Wild Card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staium will have to act soon.

Tickets for a possible 2023 Chiefs wild-card home game will go on sale Wednesday.

Jackson County residents will have the first chance to buy tickets from 8 to 9:30 a.m. using a credit card with a Jackson County taxpayer zip code.

Tickets go on sale to season-ticket members at 10 a.m. and finally to the general public at 11 a.m.

In addition to presale access, Chiefs season ticket members can opt-in for playoffs tickets on a "pay-as-we-play basis."

Tickets for possible divisional and conference championship games would go on sale at a later date.

The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game for a record five consecutive seasons.

All tickets will be available for purchase online.

The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend is set for Jan. 13-15, with divisional games Jan. 20-21 and the conference championship games set to take place on Jan. 28.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

—

