RB Kareem Hunt added to Chiefs' 53-man roster, could see action in Sunday's game

Kelvin Kuo/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt walks on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey did his homework before signing free agent Kareem Hunt. At least that’s what he told reporters Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The Chiefs released their starting running back late last season after a video showed Hunt shoving and kicking a woman. Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Browns earlier this month but is currently on the commissioner's exempt list and it's not known when he'll be allowed to play again. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed Tuesday running back Kareem Hunt was added to the team's 53-man roster, which means Hunt could play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hunt, 29, is familiar to Chiefs fans for his combination of power and speed that helped him gain more than 1,300 yards and score eight touchdowns in his 2017 rookie season with the team.

He was let go by the Chiefs after a video surfaced in late 2018 showing Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

Hunt then signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. His best season with the team was in 2020 when he ran for over 800 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

The Ohio native played college football at the University of Toledo.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs just over 200 pounds.

Hunt has run for more than 4,400 yards and scored 40 touchdowns in his career.

The Chiefs waived running back Keontay Ingram to make room for Hunt on the roster.

