Report: Chiefs bring back safety Deon Bush

Julio Cortez/AP
Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) celebrates his interception against the Baltimore Ravens in the end zone during the second half of an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 1:27 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 14:52:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly reached a one-year deal to bring back safety Deon Bush.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the signing, citing sources, early Tuesday afternoon.

The news brings Bush, 30, back for a third season with the Chiefs, for whom he’s appeared in 24 games over the last two seasons.

Bush helped to send the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVIII when he picked off Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson late in the AFC Championship Game.

Bush was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he played the first six seasons of his career.

