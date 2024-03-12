Report: Chiefs bring back safety Deon Bush

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly reached a one-year deal to bring back safety Deon Bush.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the signing, citing sources, early Tuesday afternoon.

Free-agent safety Deon Bush is returning to the Chiefs on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

The news brings Bush, 30, back for a third season with the Chiefs, for whom he’s appeared in 24 games over the last two seasons.

Bush helped to send the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVIII when he picked off Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson late in the AFC Championship Game.

Bush was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he played the first six seasons of his career.

