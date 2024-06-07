Report | Chiefs' defensive end BJ Thompson remains unconscious, in stable condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs' defensive end BJ Thompson reportedly remained unconscious Thursday night after suffering a seizure and cardiac arrest at a special teams meeting.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the update on Thompson's condition at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, citing an update from Thompson's agent.

From #Chiefs DE BJ Thompson’s agent, Chris Turnage, who visited Thompson in the hospital after he suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest today:



“BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable and vitals are good. His family asks for your continued prayers.” pic.twitter.com/iXP6SdbDUw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2024

Thompson was drafted by the Chiefs as a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department First responders were dispatched to the practice facility just before 8:40 a.m. Thursday, per activity logs.

The Chiefs' organized team activities practice was originally set to take place on Thursday at 11:20 a.m.

Practice was delayed until Friday at the same time after the medical emergency. The Chiefs are expected to address reporters at Friday's practice.

