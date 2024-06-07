Watch Now
Report | Chiefs' defensive end BJ Thompson remains unconscious, in stable condition

Thompson reportedly suffered stroke, cardiac arrest
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' B.J. Thompson (53) walks to the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Chiefs backup B.J. Thompson was taken to a hospital in stable condition Thursday, June 6, 2024, after the defensive lineman experienced a cardiac event during a team meeting, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Posted at 5:21 AM, Jun 07, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs' defensive end BJ Thompson reportedly remained unconscious Thursday night after suffering a seizure and cardiac arrest at a special teams meeting.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the update on Thompson's condition at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, citing an update from Thompson's agent.

Thompson was drafted by the Chiefs as a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department First responders were dispatched to the practice facility just before 8:40 a.m. Thursday, per activity logs.

The Chiefs' organized team activities practice was originally set to take place on Thursday at 11:20 a.m.

Practice was delayed until Friday at the same time after the medical emergency. The Chiefs are expected to address reporters at Friday's practice.

