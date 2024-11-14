Report: Chiefs K Harrison Butker expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to left knee injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker could miss several games due to a left knee injury, according to reports Thursday afternoon.

Butker is reportedly on the way to the injured reserve list and is expected to have surgery on the injured knee.

He was a limited participant in practice Thursday and did not practice at all the day before.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the team is signing kicker Spencer Shrader off the New York Jets practice squad to replace Butker in his absence.

Shrader, a rookie coming out of Notre Dame, has only kicked two field goals in his career and made both as a member of the Jets.

