REPORT | Chiefs' Mahomes restructures contract to clear up cap space

Super Bowl Football
Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 7:21 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 20:21:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are reportedly restructuring his contract to free up cap space.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, citing league sources Tuesday night - said Mahomes and the team are hoping to clear roughly $21.6 million from the team's salary-cap.

