REPORT | Chiefs' Mahomes restructures contract to clear up cap space

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are reportedly restructuring his contract to free up cap space.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, citing league sources Tuesday night - said Mahomes and the team are hoping to clear roughly $21.6 million from the team's salary-cap.

Patrick Mahomes will be restructuring his contract to create an additional $21.6 million worth of salary-cap space for the Chiefs as they aim to become the first NFL team to three-peat, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/PxpJ5j8ZPj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

