Chiefs release first renderings of $3B domed stadium in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released renderings on Wednesday of what their new $3 billion, domed stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, will look like.

Courtesy Manica/Chiefs Renderings showing the Chiefs' proposed new $3 billion stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

"Today, we are excited to show Chiefs Kingdom a first look at our new home," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a news release. "From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that improved the gameday experience for every single fan. This new stadium will do just that."

According to the club, the roof will be made up of translucent ETFE panels. The ETFE technology has been used on stadium roof projects in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Capacity is estimated to be roughly 70,000 seats, with more than 20,000 parking spots.

"While we're still finalizing many of the details, there are a few things we know for sure: it will hold 70,000 fans, it will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and the whole building will be built for noise," Hunt said Wednesday.

Courtesy Manica/Chiefs Renderings showing the Chiefs' proposed new $3 billion stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City, Kansas-based MANICA will serve as the lead design firm, with HNTB serving as the architect of record.

"We're proud to name MANICA as our lead design architect and HNTB as the architect of record for this transformational stadium undertaking, which will come to life over the next five years," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said on Wednesday.

The selection of MANICA and HNTB comes after a months-long selection process, the club said.

"We look forward to working alongside both firms to refine these plans and deliver the premier sports and entertainment venue not only in the Midwest, but in the world."

The club said the design was studied by audio engineers to maximize crowd noise. The shape of the stadium bowl is reminiscent of Arrowhead Stadium.

"My entire team is committed to creating a stadium that honors the legacy, tradition and unmatched energy of Arrowhead while boldly reimagining its future," MANICA President and Owner David Manica said on Wednesday. "This stadium is designed not just for today's fans, but for the generations of Chiefs Kingdom to come - a place that reflects the passion, pride and enduring strength of one of the greatest fan bases in all of sports."

One of the Chiefs' traditions from Arrowhead - military flyovers - will be preserved thanks to the 400,000 square-foot ETFE roof.

Courtesy Manica/Chiefs Renderings showing the Chiefs' proposed new $3 billion stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

The club says the new stadium will have a Drum Deck for pregame and in-game events, and will also incorporate a Chiefs Ring of Honor above the bowl.

Designs call for a Lamar Hunt statue to be built in a modern plaza outside the stadium, and construction of a larger Chiefs Hall of Honor and team store.

"This project brings together our deep roots in Kansas City and our experience delivering transformative sports and entertainment venues that elevate the fan experience and strengthen community connections," HNTB President and project executive Tom O'Grady said on Wednesday. "Together with MANICA, we look forward to creating a destination that reflects the legacy of the Chiefs and becomes an enduring landmark for generations of fans."

Last December , the team reached an agreement with Kansas officials to move the club across state lines into Kansas on a site near N. 126th Street and State Avenue.

The agreement calls for a $3 billion domed stadium near the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, and a new mixed-use development with team headquarters and practice facility in Olathe.

Last week, the Chiefs announced they are partnering with Burns & McDonnell for their new $300 million Olathe facility.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

