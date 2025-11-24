Report: Chiefs RG Trey Smith combating high, low ankle sprains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs right guard Trey Smith is reportedly battling both high and low ankle sprains, per NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Smith appeared to suffer the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s thrilling overtime win. He was ruled out with an ankle injury at halftime.

Rapoport said he was told Smith is expected to “miss some time,” including Thursday’s showdown against the Cowboys.

Several weeks ago, Smith missed the Washington Commanders game with a back injury.

Smith is the latest offensive loss for the Chiefs in a season filled with injury woes.

Cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace and tight end Noah Gray were also knocked from Sunday’s game. Roland-Wallace was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a back injury, and Gray was taken to the locker room to enter concussion protocol.

At Denver, left guard Kingley Suamataia left with a concussion, though he was cleared to return against the Colts.

With fewer days to recover, Roland-Wallace, Gray and Smith are questionable ahead of the team’s 3:30 p.m. Thanksgiving game in Dallas.

