Inactives: Chiefs trot out patchwork offensive line for Monday Night Football

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

Eight months ago, offensive-line issues prevented the Kansas City Chiefs from completing the NFL’s first Super Bowl three-peat.

Coach Andy Reid’s offense will be missing two of its five starting offensive linemen for a Monday Night Football tilt with the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Starting left tackle Josh Simmons, a rookie first-round revelation, is inactive for the third consecutive game while attending to an undisclosed family matter, while right guard Trey Smith is sidelined with a back injury suffered in last week’s shutout win against Las Vegas.

Jaylon Moore, whom the Chiefs signed from San Francisco in the offseason to compete for the starting left tackle spot, has been fantastic in wins against Detroit and the Raiders, filling in for Simmons.

Utility interior offensive lineman Mike Caliendo is expected to take Smith’s spot between center Creed Humphrey and right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Smith, who signed a record contract for a guard during the offseason, had been doubtful after missing practice all week, but the Chiefs are optimistic his injury won’t be long-term or he’d already have landed on injured reserve.

Kansas City elevated CJ Hanson, a second-year guard, from the practice squad, along with defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, for the game.

Hanson, backup center Hunter Nourzad and backup swing tackle Wanya Morris are the only active reserve offensive linemen for the game.

Tuilpulotu provides depth on the defensive line after second-round pick Omarr Norman-Lott suffered a season-ending knee injury against Las Vegas.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals is also inactive along with cornerback Kristian Fulton, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell and defensive end Malik Herring.

Meanwhile, Commanders wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin will share the field together for the first time since Week 3, but they won’t have reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels (hamstring) throwing to them.

Daniels is inactive along with cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, kicker Matt Gay, linebacker Ale Kaho, offensive tackles Trent Scott and George Fant, and tight end Colson Yankoff.

