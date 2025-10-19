Offensive-line attrition: Chiefs RG Trey Smith exits Raiders game with back injury

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

Celebration quickly turned to concern after the Kansas City Chiefs’ first touchdown Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

As Rashee Rice turned upfield and into the end zone before punting the football deep into the crowd, two Chiefs players were hobbled after kickout blocks.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce helped running back Kareem Hunt, who appeared to have a sprained left ankle, from the field, while right guard Trey Smith hobbled toward the middle of the field for the extra point.

Hunt got his ankle taped up and returned to the game.

Meanwhile, trainers worked intently on Smith, who stayed on the field for the kick, between offensive drives. The focus seemed to be on stretching his left side near the hip/lower back area.

After a Raiders punt, Smith returned for the next drive for six plays until the end of the first quarter.

But he didn’t return for the second quarter, with Mike Caliendo replacing Smith at right guard.

Smith, who signed a record contract extension in the offseason, has missed one game in his NFL career, sitting out Week 5 in 2022 with a pectoral injury.

The Chiefs officially listed Smith as questionable to return with a back injury before ruling him out midway through the third quarter.

Mike Caliendo, who started three games in 2024 at left guard with Joe Thuney bumped out to tackle, replaced Smith.

The injury leaves the Chiefs with two missing starters up front.

Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons also missed his second straight game for personal reasons.

Jaylon Moore stepped in for Simmons.

The Raiders also had their own injury issues with defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee/back) exiting the game late in the first half and unlikely to return, while defensive tackle Adam Butler (back) had been ruled out.

