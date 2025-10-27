‘Hopeful to have him back’: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt addresses rookie LT Josh Simmons’ absence

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

Piggybacking off Andy Reid’s optimism, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said he anticipates Josh Simmons to return to the team.

“I do feel pretty good,” Hunt said when asked if he expected the rookie first-round pick to return this season while meeting with reporters before the Chiefs hosted the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hunt did not, however, offer any clarity to the mystery surrounding Simmons’ absence.

“It's not something I can go into, but it is a private family matter, and we've had good communication with him,” Hunt said. “There's an understanding by both parties as to where he is, and we're hopeful to have him back with the team at some time in the future.”

Simmons, a San Diego native who started his career at San Diego State before transferring to Ohio State, established himself as one of the top tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

A season-ending knee injury last year with the Buckeyes hurt Simmons’ draft stock, but the Chiefs were happy to snap up what they considered a top-10 talent at the back end of the first round last April.

Simmons won the starting left-tackle job, a position the Chiefs clearly needed to shore up after getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, in training camp.

He had sparkled in his first month in the NFL.

Simmons briefly left a Week 2 loss against the Eagles with what Andy Reid described as dehydration. He was a late addition to the Chiefs’ injury report, though he ultimately started and played on Oct. 6 in Jacksonville.

But Simmons returned home Oct. 12 to attend to a family matter the morning of the Chiefs’ Week 6 game Oct. 12 against the Detroit Lions. He didn't play in that game and has yet to return.

Simmons is inactive for the third straight game.

After hosting the Commanders, the Chiefs travel to Buffalo next Sunday before entering their bye week, which seems like an optimal time for Simmons to rejoin the team, if it happens as Hunt and Reid anticipate.

