LIVE BLOG | Chiefs have 31st pick in 1st round of 2025 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Barring any trades, the Kansas City Chiefs will have the 31st pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin Thursday night.

The first round starts at 7 p.m., with coverage on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

Keep up with our updates throughout the day below.

—

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | What shirt will head coach Andy Reid wear tonight? He sure loves his flowers.

Big Red is clearly ready for tonight.



Which one do you think he’ll wear, Chiefs Kingdom? 🌺 pic.twitter.com/jCp8P7Cc1P — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 24, 2025

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. | To help pass the time until the start of the draft, read up on KSHB 41's Nick Jacobs' first-round mock draft.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | Leading up to this year's draft, 41 is the Mic Chiefs podcast hosts Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest and Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 Sports talked with potential draft picks. Hear what these prospects had to say here.

UPDATE, 3:30 p.m. | Players, coaches and executives with the Chiefs are looking ahead to the biggest event of the offseason. Watch their perspectives here.

