Report: Chiefs rookie LT Josh Simmons expected to rejoin team 'in a few weeks'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie left tackle Josh Simmons is expected to rejoin the team "in a few weeks," according to a report by ESPN Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor.

Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2025 first-round draft pick, is expected to rejoin the team in a few weeks, per @ByNateTaylor:https://t.co/FBaxTVqDVe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2025

Simmons has not played since Oct. 6, when the Chiefs lost to the Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

He was ruled out against the Detroit Lions and the following week versus the Las Vegas Raiders due to a non-injury-related, personal issue.

Left tackle Jaylon Moore, whom the Chiefs signed to a two-year, $30 million contract last offseason, has started in Simmons' place the past two weeks.

Head coach Andy Reid spoke about Simmons' absence during Thursday's media availability.

“My update for you with Josh would just be there's communication,” Reid said. “I'm not going to get into all of it. Everything is positive. It's not a negative situation. He's taking care of family.”

Watch Reid's full comments in the video player below.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid says the Commanders are well coached with experienced players

Simmons was drafted by the Chiefs at No. 32 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft after trading the No. 31 pick with the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie out of Ohio State started the first five games of the season.

—