Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Report: Chiefs rookie LT Josh Simmons expected to rejoin team 'in a few weeks'

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid says the Commanders are well coached with experienced players
Chiefs Jaguars Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie left tackle Josh Simmons is expected to rejoin the team "in a few weeks," according to a report by ESPN Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor.

Simmons has not played since Oct. 6, when the Chiefs lost to the Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

He was ruled out against the Detroit Lions and the following week versus the Las Vegas Raiders due to a non-injury-related, personal issue.

Left tackle Jaylon Moore, whom the Chiefs signed to a two-year, $30 million contract last offseason, has started in Simmons' place the past two weeks.

Head coach Andy Reid spoke about Simmons' absence during Thursday's media availability.

“My update for you with Josh would just be there's communication,” Reid said. “I'm not going to get into all of it. Everything is positive. It's not a negative situation. He's taking care of family.”

Watch Reid's full comments in the video player below.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid says the Commanders are well coached with experienced players

Simmons was drafted by the Chiefs at No. 32 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft after trading the No. 31 pick with the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie out of Ohio State started the first five games of the season.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.