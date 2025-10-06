LIVE BLOG | Chiefs set to battle Jaguars on Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs return to prime time Monday night in a key AFC battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs (2-2) are looking for their third-straight win over the Jaguars (3-1) from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. on ESPN.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Saturday that everyone was able to practice in the team's final walk-through before heading to Florida on Sunday.

Late Sunday afternoon, the team announced wide receiver Xavier Worthy had been added to the injury report as he continues to deal with lingering shoulder issues and a new ankle issue. Worthy was listed as questionable for the game.

