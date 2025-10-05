Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy questionable for Monday Night Football

Ravens Chiefs Football
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ravens Chiefs Football
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is questionable to play in Monday’s primetime matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs announced Sunday evening Worthy is questionable with a shoulder/ankle injury.

Worthy suffered a shoulder injury during Kansas City’s first series in a season-opening loss to the Chargers in Brazil.

Then, after missing Weeks 2-3, he shone in his Week 4 return against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Once I got tackled the first time, I was good,” Worthy said last week. “I just needed to test it out. ... I’m just glad it happened on the first play so I could get it going and I didn't have to play scared.”

Joining Worthy on the injury report are Omar Normat-Lott and Kristian Fulton, who are also questionable for Monday’s game.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. at Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo