Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy questionable for Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is questionable to play in Monday’s primetime matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs announced Sunday evening Worthy is questionable with a shoulder/ankle injury.

Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ankle) is now questionable for Monday Night’s game. https://t.co/urtEChWx3R — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 5, 2025

Worthy suffered a shoulder injury during Kansas City’s first series in a season-opening loss to the Chargers in Brazil.

Then, after missing Weeks 2-3, he shone in his Week 4 return against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Once I got tackled the first time, I was good,” Worthy said last week. “I just needed to test it out. ... I’m just glad it happened on the first play so I could get it going and I didn't have to play scared.”

Joining Worthy on the injury report are Omar Normat-Lott and Kristian Fulton, who are also questionable for Monday’s game.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. at Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium.

