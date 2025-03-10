Chiefs ink deals to OT Jaylon Moore, RB Elijah Mitchell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continued their active offseason Monday by signing two additional players to the offensive side of the ball.

KSHB 41 Chiefs insider Nick Jacobs confirmed Monday the team has signed free agent offensive tackle Jaylon Moore.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports the $30 million deal includes $22 million in guarantees.

Moore, 27, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers out of Western Michigan University.

He’s played his first four seasons with the 49ers, appearing in 55 games and earning 12 starts.

The Chiefs also reportedly reached a deal with 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell.

Mitchell, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Louisiana.

Mitchell has appeared in 27 games in the first three seasons of his career. He made 10 starts and rushed for more than 960 yards in his rookie season.

Over the weekend, the Chiefs signed free agent Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal and saw offensive guard Trey Smith sign his franchise tag.

On the defensive side of the ball, the team brought back captain Nick Bolton to a three-year deal.

