Chiefs RG Trey Smith signs franchise tag, per reports

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports surfaced at the end of February that the Chiefs planned to franchise tag right guard Trey Smith.

Sunday night, a new report emerged that Smith locked in $23.4 million on a 1-year, fully guaranteed deal, per NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said the deal makes Smith, 25, the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

He also noted the Chiefs are working to iron out a long-term deal.

With teams free to negotiate with unrestricted free agents through 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, KSHB 41’s Nick Jacobs shared what he believes the Chiefs’ greatest needs are in free agency and the draft.

