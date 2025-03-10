Chiefs RG Trey Smith signs franchise tag, per reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports surfaced at the end of February that the Chiefs planned to franchise tag right guard Trey Smith.

Sunday night, a new report emerged that Smith locked in $23.4 million on a 1-year, fully guaranteed deal, per NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Source: #Chiefs G Trey Smith has signed his franchise tag, locking in $23.4M on a 1-year, fully guaranteed deal and officially making him the NFL's highest-paid guard. KC would like to work out a long-term deal. https://t.co/5ukA9UotTj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

Rapoport said the deal makes Smith, 25, the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

He also noted the Chiefs are working to iron out a long-term deal.

With teams free to negotiate with unrestricted free agents through 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, KSHB 41’s Nick Jacobs shared what he believes the Chiefs’ greatest needs are in free agency and the draft.

