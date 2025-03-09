Report: LB Nick Bolton agrees to 3-year, $45M deal with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Linebacker Nick Bolton has agreed to three more years with the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter shared the news of the $45 million deal on social media Sunday.

Just in: LB Nick Bolton is re-signing with the Chiefs on a 3-year, $45 million deal, including $30M fully guaranteed at signing, per source. pic.twitter.com/JJ5FCYd5Nl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025

The ESPN insider noted the deal comes just before Bolton’s 25th birthday on Monday, March 10.

Bolton, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been instrumental in the team’s three-peat journey.

In 57 regular season games with the Chiefs, Bolton has recorded 458 total tackles, 289 solo tackles, five sacks, 42 stuffs and 15 passes defended. Bolton recorded a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII, one of his 13 postseason appearances.

Before coming to KC, Bolton was a Tiger at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

