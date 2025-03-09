Watch Now
Report: LB Nick Bolton agrees to 3-year, $45M deal with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Linebacker Nick Bolton has agreed to three more years with the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter shared the news of the $45 million deal on social media Sunday.

The ESPN insider noted the deal comes just before Bolton’s 25th birthday on Monday, March 10.

Bolton, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been instrumental in the team’s three-peat journey.

In 57 regular season games with the Chiefs, Bolton has recorded 458 total tackles, 289 solo tackles, five sacks, 42 stuffs and 15 passes defended. Bolton recorded a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII, one of his 13 postseason appearances.

Before coming to KC, Bolton was a Tiger at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

