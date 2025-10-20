Report: Chiefs rookie DT Omarr Norman-Lott out for season with torn ACL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report out Monday indicates Kansas City Chiefs rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Norman-Lott suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday’s 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

He had to be helped from the field, and trainers briefly examined his right knee before he limped with assistance to the locker room.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Sunday afternoon that Norman-Lott would undergo an MRI. Reid told reporters early Monday afternoon he did not have an official update on the results of the MRI.

Later Monday afternoon, NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport reported Norman-Lott had torn his ACL and would miss the rest of the season.

#Chiefs DT Omarr Norman-Lott, their second rounder this year, suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, sources say. The promising young lineman turns his attention to a full recovery for 2026. pic.twitter.com/ENhUz0qaZj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2025

The Chiefs took Norman-Lott, 23, in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

Norman-Lott appeared in five games this season, recording one sack to go along with five tackles.

