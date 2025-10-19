5 takeaways | Chiefs earn 1st shutout since 2011 in rout of rival Raiders

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

There was no Las Vegas Raiders victory lap around GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, but there was a giant goose egg.

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed Rashee Rice back after more than a one-year absence with a 31-0 win — the team’s first regular-season shutout in nearly 14 years, a 28-0 victory on Oct. 23, 2011, at the then-Oakland Raiders.

The shutout also marked a first in future Hall of Fame coach Andy Reid’s legendary career, which includes 427 games with the Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2012) and Chiefs (2013-25).

Kansas City did blank the Houston Texans in a road Wild Card playoff game during the 2015 season, giving him two career shutout wins in 472 career regular- and post-season games.

The 31-point margin of victory matched the Chiefs’ biggest win since a 48-9 win against the Raiders on Dec. 12, 2021.

Kansas City also beat the Chicago Bears by 31 in a 41-10 victory on Sept. 24, 2023, most-famous as Taylor Swift’s first appearance at Arrowhead for a game.

OFFENSE RUTHLESS IN RICE’S RETURN

Rice hadn’t set foot on the field for a meaningful game since Sept. 29, 2024, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was suspended for the first six games this season after pleading guilty to multiple traffic charges for his role in a high-speed injury crash in Dallas in March 2024, shortly after his rookie season ended.

Rice made his return a memorable one, snagging a game-high seven passes for 42 yards with two touchdowns.

He capped the Chiefs’ first drive with a 2-yard touchdown on a pop pass from Mahomes, punting the football into the stands two steps into the end zone.

With 10 seconds left in the first half, Rice caught a dart from Mahomes at the front pylon on the left sideline for a 21-0 halftime lead.

This time, he scanned the stands before picking out a fan in the front row to hand the football to as teammates mobbed Rice in celebration.

Kansas City scored touchdowns on its first four drives, including an 8-yard Mahomes-to-Hollywood Brown TD on the second drive and a 7-yard Isiah Pacheco touchdown run to start the third quarter.

The Chiefs settled for a 38-yard Harrison Butker field goal on their fifth drive before pulling Mahomes and the bulk of the offensive starters with 8 seconds left in the third quarter.

Kansas City led 31-0 at that point and didn’t attempt a pass in the fourth quarter, even after recovering a fumbled snap at the Las Vegas 11-yard line.

DOMINANT DEFENSE

Las Vegas finished with a meager 96 yards on offense, the fourth-fewest Kansas City has ever allowed in a regular-season game.

It was the fewest yards the Chiefs have allowed since the then-Oaklan Raiders managed 93 yards in a 20-0 loss on Dec. 7, 1997.

The only other games Kansas City’s opponent failed to reach 100 yards came against the Boston Patriots (82) on Sept. 21, 1969, and the Seattle Seahawks (89) on Dec. 24, 1995.

The Chiefs’ defense allowed only three first downs, which is the fewest in club history. The previous record was five in the 1997 thrashing of the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Kansas City posted 434 yards, a 338-yard difference in production.

Quarterback Geno Smith finished 10 of 16 for 67 yards before he gave way to Kenny Pickett in the fourth quarter, while hyped rookie running back Ashton Jeanty managed only 21 yards rushing on six carries.

METHODICAL MAHOMES

Mahomes finished 26 of 35 for 286 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

He completed passes to nine different receivers in an efficient, easy win.

Mahomes has at least three touchdown passes in back-to-back games for the first time since Week 11-12 last season.

OPPONENT NOT IN A RUSH

Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is the latest highly touted running back to falter against the Chiefs' defense.

His 21-yard output is a reflection of the lack of use, but it mirrors the struggles of other top backs.

Last week, Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs tallied 17 carries for 65 yards, his second-lowest rushing total and per-carry average (3.8) of the season.

Jaguars tailback Travis Etienne Jr. only managed 12 carries for 49 yards the week before.

Former Ravens All-Pro Derrick Henry limped to eight carries for 42 yards.

Giants rookie Cam Skattebo, who had 10 carries for 60 yards, and Eagles All-Pro Saquon Barkley, who tallied 22 carries for 88 yards, had a bit more success, but the trend is undeniably positive for Kansas City.

INJURY BIG BITES

Kansas City had been remarkably healthy through the season’s first six weeks, but the rigors of the NFL exacted a toll Sunday on both the Chiefs and Raiders.

With left tackle Josh Simmons away from the team for personal reasons, another Kansas City starting offensive lineman — right guard Trey Smith — exited in the first half with a back injury.

Mike Caliendo stepped in for Smith, but the attrition didn’t stop there.

The Chiefs announced that right tackle Jawaan Taylor (shoulder) was questionable to return early in the fourth quarter.

He was replaced by Wanya Morris, but that coincided with the wholesale changes.

Kansas City also lost rookie second-round Omarr Norman-Lott to a knee injury in the second half.

He had to be helped from the field, and trainers briefly examined his right knee before he limped with assistance to the locker room.

The Raiders lost defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee/back), defensive tackle Adam Butler (back) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao during the game.

