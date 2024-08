KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing kicker Harrison Butker to an extension in a deal that will make him the highest paid kicker in the NFL, according to reports.

Citing sources, both NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported the news on social media.

The deal is a four-year extension worth $25.6 million, with $17.8 million guranteed.

Butker, who represented himself when negotiating the deal, will make $6.4 million a year, both Schefter and Rapoport reported.

