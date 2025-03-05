Report: Chiefs trading G Joe Thuney to Chicago Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly trading All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the trade Wednesday morning.

Sources: The #Bears are expected to trade for #Chiefs All-Pro G Joe Thuney, as the Chicago continues to load up on the offensive line.



KC gets a bit younger, plus frees up some money to use elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/P0GdAd0WtW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2025

Rapoport says the trade involves a future 4th-round pick.

Thuney has proved a vital piece of the Super Bowl runs from the Chiefs over the last several seasons.

His versatility helped the team navigate shortcomings this past season on the offensive line, moving to left tackle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

