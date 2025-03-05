Watch Now
Report: Chiefs trading G Joe Thuney to Chicago Bears

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Bengals Chiefs Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly trading All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the trade Wednesday morning.

Rapoport says the trade involves a future 4th-round pick.

Thuney has proved a vital piece of the Super Bowl runs from the Chiefs over the last several seasons.

His versatility helped the team navigate shortcomings this past season on the offensive line, moving to left tackle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

