Report: Chiefs WR Rice likely to play first 4 weeks of regular season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is likely to play at the beginning of the season as he awaits any league disciplinary action.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning that the league has set Rice’s disciplinary hearing for Thursday, Sept. 30.

ESPN sources: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Tuesday, Sept 30 in New York. This means that Rice now is likely to be able to play the first four weeks of this season before any potential discipline is imposed for his role in a… pic.twitter.com/nC37poNfEb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2025

Schefter says the date likely clears the way for Rice to play in the team’s first four regular-season games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens.

The disciplinary hearing stems from Rice’s guilty plea last month in a multi-car crash in 2024 in a Dallas suburb.

