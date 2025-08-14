Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Report: Chiefs WR Rice likely to play first 4 weeks of regular season

Chiefs Football
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice participates during NFL football practice, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Chiefs Football
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is likely to play at the beginning of the season as he awaits any league disciplinary action.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning that the league has set Rice’s disciplinary hearing for Thursday, Sept. 30.

Schefter says the date likely clears the way for Rice to play in the team’s first four regular-season games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens.

The disciplinary hearing stems from Rice’s guilty plea last month in a multi-car crash in 2024 in a Dallas suburb.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo