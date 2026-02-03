Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy to New York Giants

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy watches a drill during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is headed to the New York Giants in the same role, per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter posted on social media Tuesday morning that Nagy will become the new offensive coordinator of the Giants.

Nagy will join new Giants head coach John Harbaugh as he takes over after his stint in Baltimore.

Before spending the last three seasons with the Chiefs, Nagy was the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Eric Bieniemy is returning to the Chiefs to take over as offensive coordinator, a role he held before Nagy.

