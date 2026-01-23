Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
92  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs make it official: Eric Bieniemy returns as offensive coordinator

Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14. 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes listens to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, right, as he warms up for the team's NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The Miami Dolphins have begun their search for a coach who’s ready to lose this year. New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Bieniemy, the first candidates to interview for the Dolphins’ job, met with them Friday, Jan. 4. Owner Stephen Ross is seeking a replacement for Adam Gase, and wants to rebuild after a 7-9 season. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday they’ve officially hired Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

The move was widely speculated throughout the week, and marks Bieniemy’s return to the team as offensive coordinator.

Earlier Friday, the team thanked now-former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy after parting ways with the club.

The Chiefs hired Bieniemy as a running backs coach back in 2013. He held that title until 2018, when he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

That season coincided with Patrick Mahomes becoming the Chiefs' starter at quarterback. Mahomes went on to become the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.

Bieniemy won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs in 2019 and 2022.

After Super Bowl LVII in 2022, Bieniemy spent time in offensive roles with the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and UCLA Bruins.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo