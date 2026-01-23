Chiefs make it official: Eric Bieniemy returns as offensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday they’ve officially hired Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

EB is back in KC. Let's get to work 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vuXfPqfe46 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 23, 2026

The move was widely speculated throughout the week , and marks Bieniemy’s return to the team as offensive coordinator.

Earlier Friday, the team thanked now-former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy after parting ways with the club.

The Chiefs hired Bieniemy as a running backs coach back in 2013. He held that title until 2018, when he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

That season coincided with Patrick Mahomes becoming the Chiefs' starter at quarterback. Mahomes went on to become the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.

Bieniemy won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs in 2019 and 2022.

After Super Bowl LVII in 2022, Bieniemy spent time in offensive roles with the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and UCLA Bruins.

—