Report: Eric Bieniemy returns as Chiefs' offensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to terms with Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator, sparking his second stint with the team.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news of Bieniemy's return to the Chiefs.

Done deal: The Chiefs agreed to terms with Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator, per source.



Coming off the worst season of the Patrick Mahomes era, Andy Reid brings back a familiar face in Bieniemy, who was part of two Super Bowl wins in KC. pic.twitter.com/Ndy8azYnZP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2026

The Chiefs hired Bieniemy as a running backs coach back in 2013. He held that title until 2018, when he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

That season coincided with Patrick Mahomes becoming the Chiefs' starter at quarterback, who went on to become the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.

Bieniemy won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs in 2019 and 2022.

After Super Bowl LVII in 2022, Bieniemy spent time in offensive roles with the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and UCLA Bruins.

