'Thank you': Kansas City Chiefs, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy part ways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy formally parted ways Friday as the team looks to retool its offense.

The team thanked Nagy in a social post Friday morning.

Forever a Super Bowl champ. Thanks for everything, Coach Nagy! pic.twitter.com/GvrpS7WBCs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 23, 2026

The news comes as the team appears poised to bring back former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position under head coach Andy Reid.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the team had agreed to terms with Bieniemy.

Rumors of Bieniemy's return were met with praise from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce .

Nagy first joined the Chiefs in 2013 as a quarterbacks coach. He received a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2016, using that as a springboard to become head coach for the Chicago Bears in 2018.

Nagy's tenure with the Bears ended in 2021, leading the Chiefs to bring him back in 2022, first as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach and then as offensive coordinator in 2023.

Nagy has interviewed for several head coaching jobs around the league during the 2026 offseason.

