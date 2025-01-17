Report: Kansas City Chiefs assistant GM to take over as Tennessee Titans GM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several NFL media insiders reported Friday afternoon that the Tennessee Titans hired Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi as their new general manager.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Titans and Borgonzi reached an agreement on a five-year contract, which ties him to Tennessee through the 2029 season.

Borgonzi worked for more than a decade for the Chiefs and rose to assistant general manager.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Borgonzi was one of multiple candidates to have a second interview with the team this week. The Titans fired their former GM, Ran Carthon, last week.

Reports state Borgonzi will work with Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker.

One of the first big decisions Borgonzi will help make is what to do with the first overall pick in the draft. The Titans finished the season with a 3-14 record.

