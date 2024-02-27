Report: Kansas City Chiefs, L'Jarius Sneed exploring franchise tag option

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report out Tuesday suggests that the Kansas City Chiefs and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed are working to find a way to keep the defensive star on the team.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler posted Tuesday the club has reportedly informed Sneed they could use the franchise tag on Sneed for the upcoming season.

#Chiefs have informed L’Jarius Sneed they are prepared to use the franchise tag and are open to consummate a trade off it if no long-term deal is reached, per source.



Sneed is agreeable to the scenario, giving him chance to talk with other teams while K.C. remains in play pic.twitter.com/JayTzcAW0Y — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2024

Fowler also says the club told Sneed of a possible trade if the two sides are unable to reach a long-term deal.

Sneed is reportedly open to the idea, according to Fowler, as it will give him a chance to explore his options across the league while also keeping open the option to stay in Kansas City.

The Chiefs drafted Sneed, 27, in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. He’s been a workhorse in the Chiefs’ secondary, picking up 54 starts in his first four seasons in the league. Sneed recorded two interceptions during the 2023 regular season, and contributed 17 tackles in the Chiefs’ run to Super Bowl LVIII over the San Francisco Giants.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid says deal is close

NFL insider Tom Pelissero said Monday that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the club were close on a deal that would keep Reid on board while also becoming the highest-paid coach in the NFL.

On Tuesday, NFL Network correspondent James Palmer caught up with Reid at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Andy Reid told me his contract extention should be finalized very very soon. He's not going anywhere and he couldn't be more excited about it. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ty9KRqLrYF — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 27, 2024

Palmer asked Reid about his contract.

“It’ll all take place quickly I’m sure,” Reid said, adding that he loves Kansas City and the Chiefs organization.

“There’s no better person to work for than Clark Hunt,” he said.

