Report: Kansas City Chiefs look to TE Travis Kelce to return in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach scout out talent at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the team might have received good news regarding its star tight end.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport posted on social media Tuesday that the team believes Kelce will be back in 2025.

Travis Kelce was up in the air about his future after the Super Bowl, taking some time to consider. Now, Kelce should be back, with KC believing he has plenty left in the tank. https://t.co/qfopDpiExS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2025

Both Reid and Veach spoke to reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis.

