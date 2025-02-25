Watch Now
Report: Kansas City Chiefs look to TE Travis Kelce to return in 2025

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) participates during Super Bowl 59 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.(AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach scout out talent at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the team might have received good news regarding its star tight end.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport posted on social media Tuesday that the team believes Kelce will be back in 2025.

Both Reid and Veach spoke to reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

